550 BN44 Internal Fuel Delivery Issue ** Carb Problem** Ive read a lot of people's views on bn vs SBN. This ski is keeping a BN carburetor even if the carb body is doomed and I'll replace with another bn.



550 Sx PP. This BN44 carb has an internal fuel delivery issue.



Quick run down.

-Was very clean inside (no gunk)

-passages blow out with comepressed air (all passages seemed to flow air)

-rebuilt SBT kit

-H L Idle screws set to base starting points recommended (all needles look good)

-2.0 and shiny silver spring

-limited removed

-bn 1.5 or 2.0 with hex head cut off for restrictor in return line

-I only have the N/s spring chart for a base idea no pop off gauge



Factors check at the same time

-good spark under compression (plugs laid on head with extra plugs in)

-no sheared key

-stock timing

-good compression

-fuel Pump is working (clear lines)

-Fuel Selector still hooked up (working)



Issue

Motor is not getting fuel out of the carburetor (visibly do no see any fog of fuel any throttle position). Fuel is being pumped passed the carb and thru the restrictor back to the tank. Placing my hand over the throat does pull fuel thru the passages. I swapped my bn44 with a bn38 setup (would of used but shafts take different cable ends) and fires right up. I swapped the BN44 setup back over. I did swap fuel pumps on it to just see if that changed anything and it didn't. Both pumps pushed fuel on the 44 but not into the throat. I adjusted the low adjustment all the way in and motor starts but that is far from a correct setting.



I am trying to fix the BN 44 to give the ski to a family member. I man NOT putting an SBN on this. I would like to learn how to fix or learn what is causing the issue that is stumping me since I have search and search and tried everything people have posted to check and try.





-Could the restrictor be to big for the fuel to build pressure in the carb?

-Why would the low screw all the way in help the carb run?

- Would lowering pop off allow fuel into the carb (I have a mix of Needles seats and springs I could cross reference with the chart to have an idea)



Simply try a smaller restrictor to eliminate that possibility. The fact that is does run with the low speed closed points to a different issue that could be a restricted passagethat you cant diagnose with compressed air because it is bypassing in a different passage.

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

Thanks Johnny for the reply. That's what I was thinking a blocked passage. I had blown out every hole I could get to and also used a small peice of shop towel to visually see air flow thru. This morning is when I found it would run on 0 low turns. After just messing with it now it seems like it fires fine and runs on 15/16 h 1-1/4 l and 1-1/2 idle. That's on land so I am going to hit the ramp tonight or in the am to see if this worked out enough to fine tune when the waters warmer. I noticed the return like fills but after I shut it down the return line collects air bubbles and drains. It stops if I pinch the feed line. is that the clear flap under the metal D Plate failing or another check valve in the pump? Right now it doesn't have the rebuild pump on it just the one from the running 38 I swapped over wehen I was eliminating possibilities.



.......

Here is a parts diagram maybe it will help

