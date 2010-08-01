pxctoday

  Today, 01:53 PM #1
    fireblade91
    1991 Kawasaki 650SX Pump Installation

    I am restoring a 1991 650sx that I got all in pieces. I have the pump rebuilt and ready to go in. With the ski upside down on the left I have a large hose coupling at the top which I know feeds the bilge, but there is a smaller coupling underneath that I do not have a hose for or can I find one on any schematic or see where it would attach to the pump if it does. Is this just an outlet hose for the bilge or should something go on it ?.... any help would be appreciated.
  Today, 01:55 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: 1991 Kawasaki 650SX Pump Installation

    How many tubes are there coming out of the hull? Two or three?

    If it is just two, then yes the larger one is the bilge and goes to the tube that is angled on the reduction nozzle. The other is for the cooling water and goes to the 90° fitting on the pump body. The 90° usually points toward the back of the ski and the hose you attach will loop back around and connect to the tube coming out of the hull.

    If you have 3, then the shortest tube is the stock pipe drain and no hose attaches to it, it is a pisser.
  Today, 02:15 PM #3
    fireblade91
    Re: 1991 Kawasaki 650SX Pump Installation

    18033451_1457461974274925_1857218309914915251_n.jpg

    These are the two on the left side of the pump archway. I have on the right side another hose coupler which I know is for the cooling and the other is for the steering cable. It was this smaller lower one that had me confused.
  Today, 02:23 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    Re: 1991 Kawasaki 650SX Pump Installation

    That is the stock pipe pisser, nothing attaches to it in the pump area.
  Today, 02:27 PM #5
    fireblade91
    Re: 1991 Kawasaki 650SX Pump Installation

    Great. Thank you very much for your help
