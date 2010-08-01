I want to paint my skis, my sj and 650sx . But right now I'm focused on my 650. I'm hydroturfing and re-vinyling everything blue. It should all come together and look really awesome. But I want to paint the hull black instead of the stock white. Especially because the paint on it right now is in somewhat rough condition. But I can't decide whether or not to paint it. I don't want to spend upwards of $100 to paint it, and I was told by a ski mechanic that if I prep it properly, I could use automotive paint.

Could I get away with using regular automotive paint with the correct pre paint prep?