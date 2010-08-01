Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 412 Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction? Hey guys,



Reinstalling engine in a '99 SXi Pro with a new rubber coupler. One side has a recess, the other does not (pics attached). Does it make any difference whether the recess faces towards the motor or the pump?



Thanks



The shop manual does not specifically address orientation of the dampner, but in the diagram it shows the flat side toward the driveshaft. That being said I do not think it makes a difference which way it is installed.

