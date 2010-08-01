|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction?
Hey guys,
Reinstalling engine in a '99 SXi Pro with a new rubber coupler. One side has a recess, the other does not (pics attached). Does it make any difference whether the recess faces towards the motor or the pump?
Thanks
IMG_6358.JPGIMG_6359.JPG
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction?
The shop manual does not specifically address orientation of the dampner, but in the diagram it shows the flat side toward the driveshaft. That being said I do not think it makes a difference which way it is installed.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction?
Thanks Johnny much appreciated!
Originally Posted by JonnyX2
The shop manual does not specifically address orientation of the dampner, but in the diagram it shows the flat side toward the driveshaft. That being said I do not think it makes a difference which way it is installed.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction?
Thanks Johnny much appreciated!
Originally Posted by JonnyX2
The shop manual does not specifically address orientation of the dampner, but in the diagram it shows the flat side toward the driveshaft. That being said I do not think it makes a difference which way it is installed.
Oops I meant to type Jonny!
