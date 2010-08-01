pxctoday

  Today, 12:16 PM #1
    Jim_ii
    Jim_ii
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    412

    Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction?

    Hey guys,

    Reinstalling engine in a '99 SXi Pro with a new rubber coupler. One side has a recess, the other does not (pics attached). Does it make any difference whether the recess faces towards the motor or the pump?

    Thanks

    IMG_6358.JPGIMG_6359.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:29 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,869

    Re: Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction?

    The shop manual does not specifically address orientation of the dampner, but in the diagram it shows the flat side toward the driveshaft. That being said I do not think it makes a difference which way it is installed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:31 PM #3
    Jim_ii
    Jim_ii
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    412

    Re: Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction?

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    The shop manual does not specifically address orientation of the dampner, but in the diagram it shows the flat side toward the driveshaft. That being said I do not think it makes a difference which way it is installed.
    Thanks Johnny much appreciated!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:31 PM #4
    Jim_ii
    Jim_ii
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    412

    Re: Kawasaki Drive Coupler Install - which direction?

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    The shop manual does not specifically address orientation of the dampner, but in the diagram it shows the flat side toward the driveshaft. That being said I do not think it makes a difference which way it is installed.
    Thanks Johnny much appreciated!

    Oops I meant to type Jonny!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
