Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Maiden Voyage of my "new to me" 2010 FXHO was not so smooth. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Virginia Beach Age 46 Posts 22 Maiden Voyage of my "new to me" 2010 FXHO was not so smooth. Picked up this 2010 FXHO Wednesday from the original owner its clean and its got 150 hours on it. Went to see it and it started right up sounded good made the deal and came home. I bought it about 4 hours west of me so I could get a ski that was not in salt water. The PO has modified it with a group 24 battery so he could power his fish finder and VHF. Those are gone but the 24 battery remains. On to the issue today, brought it to the water dripped it in and hit the start button and it turned over but I let go so soon and did not start, hit it again and nothing....nothing but the green unlock light is on and it goes out when you hit the start button. No dash no sound from the bilge pump nothing just that green light that goes off when you hit start button. hmmmm



I pulled seat and played with battery wires and they were not as tight as I think they should be and than hit button and it started up. Went for ride with no issues, 64 mph and it ran great. Battery voltage during drive was 14 or so.



Got back to dock shut it off and got trailer and guess what no start again, played with wires for a while and it finally started.



Ok I got it wires and connections are bad but they were connected. I can't believe its all or nothing? It either tuns over normally or it does absolutely nothing. Would you not think it would turn over slowly? The dash gauges don't even light up, does not take that much power for that.



Thoughts?



I have a new Optima battery on deck with some quality marine grade connectors waiting to go in. Think it will solve it?



She pretty thoFXHO.jpg

