  Yesterday, 11:42 PM #1
    jshlee3
    jshlee3 is offline
    PWCToday Regular jshlee3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    28
    Posts
    67

    Dude where's my Venturi

    Got these carbs with a PJS engine does anyone know about them? They have GRS stanped on them. Anything I need to know? Maybe I'm being annular but I would like to get an idea of what I'm working with. Any info would greatly be appreciated.
  Yesterday, 11:46 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,866

    Re: Dude where's my Venturi

    Those are Green Racing carbs. You can just google "GRS carbs" and have a ton of info at your perusal. I am pretty sure that Green racing is closed as the owner Jack Green passed away many years ago.
