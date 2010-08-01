Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dude where's my Venturi #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 67 Dude where's my Venturi Got these carbs with a PJS engine does anyone know about them? They have GRS stanped on them. Anything I need to know? Maybe I'm being annular but I would like to get an idea of what I'm working with. Any info would greatly be appreciated. Attached Images IMG_3845.JPG (1.96 MB, 12 views)

IMG_3845.JPG (1.96 MB, 12 views) IMG_3842.JPG (1.37 MB, 12 views)

IMG_3842.JPG (1.37 MB, 12 views) IMG_3848.JPG (47.8 KB, 9 views) #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,866 Re: Dude where's my Venturi Those are Green Racing carbs. You can just google "GRS carbs" and have a ton of info at your perusal. I am pretty sure that Green racing is closed as the owner Jack Green passed away many years ago. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules