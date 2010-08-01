Got these carbs with a PJS engine does anyone know about them? They have GRS stanped on them. Anything I need to know? Maybe I'm being annular but I would like to get an idea of what I'm working with. Any info would greatly be appreciated.
Re: Dude where's my Venturi
Those are Green Racing carbs. You can just google "GRS carbs" and have a ton of info at your perusal. I am pretty sure that Green racing is closed as the owner Jack Green passed away many years ago.
