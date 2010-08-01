Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Another "Almost Sunk My Ski" Post #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location Mobile, AL Age 35 Posts 495 Another "Almost Sunk My Ski" Post Warning--long post. Today was the day from hell. I'm here for a couple of things: 1. to rant and vent off my frustration to fellow Aquatrax owners. 2. to help figure out what my issue is to fix. I've done some searching, and after today, I'm frankly too exhausted and pissed off to look any further. Let's just say I almost sank the ski 4.5 miles from the launch with a $1500 SeaTow bill to boot with an insurance company not guaranteeing paying for anything (even though I have tow coverage).



A little background...I've been a member on here since around 05. I had an 04 Aquatrax F-12X, sold it, and now own an 06 Aquatrax F-12X GPScape. I bought the 06 in June of 07 with 27 hours and have owned it ever since. It has only about 122 hours on it. It's either been garage kept or under a cover since I've owned it. I've always done my own repairs and basic maintenance on it. I'm pretty familiar with all the issues these have.



Fast forward to today. I took it out for one of my final rides before I sell it. Priorities in life change, and engagement rings aren't cheap. That's another story. I launch it and ride it close to the launch to check everything out and make sure it's running ok because it's been awhile since it's been in the water. It won't go over 20mph, so I know the turbo turbine is stuck again. I get it to shore, pull the intake hose to the turbo and wiggle the turbine. It frees up. I install the intake hose and test it out. Runs perfect like it should. Awesome.....



I head 4 miles north, and something tells me to stay close to shore. All of a sudden the ski quits on me and bogs down like it's sinking. I try to re-start it, nope. I then jump off and swim (towing my ski by hand and letting the currant pull me to shore). I get it beached behind some rich person's house on a bluff. I pull the seats and the hull is 1/3-1/2 full of water. Great. I call SeaTow and tell them what happened. I have insurance, blah blah. He says since the hull is taking on water and it's a potential sinking ski, it's a salvage type tow and will be about $1500. After I almost crap my pants. I call my insurance co.



Insurance co. and I get into an argument because they cannot guarantee they'll pay. I basically tell them, would you rather pay $1500 to tow me in or let me let the thing sink, total it, and pay me about $4k. They can't tell me what to do or guarantee anything. I have no bilge pump, no way for a car to access where I am, etc. I call SeaTow.



Several hours later, I get towed to the launch, trailer it home, pull plugs, air filter, and spin the motor. Water vapor shoots out. I go buy fogging oil. I fog the hell out of it, spin the motor, install plugs, and start it. It runs but rough like it has a miss. I pull plugs again, fog it more, spin it over, and try again. Runs better now. I rinse the outside, engine, and hull. I try to flush it but the exhaust pisser is clogged. Flush water is entering the hull. This past winter or last (didn't ride it last year), I disassembled the exhaust and cleaned that tiny hole out that specifically causes a sinking ski. Now I'm at a loss on what to check. The ski runs a little better now, so I think it's saved. I'm going to change the oil tomorrow. Air filter is out drying, and I left the seats off and CRC'd the engine and components. I can't fresh water flush it until I get the clog fixed tomorrow.



Any advice, sympathy, etc. anyone can offer? I'm potentially out $1,500 and I'm pretty much done with this thing. 2009 Toyota Corolla S (commuter car--and yes I tow the ski with it)

1995 Ford Taurus SHO (performance white/mocha)

1989 Ford Taurus SHO (currant red/light titanium)

2006 Honda Aquatrax F-12X GPScape (blue/black) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) JRA2000TL, kingal69 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules