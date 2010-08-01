Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Prior lake , mn Age 19 Posts 7 650sx parts I have a full coffmans exhaust with a factory pipe manifold



Westcoast water box



Sbn 46



Full 750sx motor complete with carbs , exhaust and electronics, green top motor



Make offers on everything i will

Ship,



If you want to text me 952-737-9096

Located in minnesota





