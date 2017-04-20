Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris 780 rebuild #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 35 Posts 290 Polaris 780 rebuild Guys in working on a friends 780 blue polaris fugi motor.



It was hydrolocked i got it a new crank and re used the two pistons that didnt get damaged and their corresponding cylinders which i honed. I put a used piston and cylinder in the 3rd one.



Right now im getting 67 psi 28psi and 78psi.



The middle cylinder is too low. the motor fired up on starter fluid but it stopped running once i hooked up the fuel lines to the carbs with gas which is about 5 months old.



Im planning on draining the tank and putting new gas and im not sure how to proceed on the pistions??



Does anyone have the 780 manual or specs on cylinder bore, out of round, and cylinder diameter.



Im thinking worse case the cylinders can be machined to accommodate over sized pistons.

20170420_122146.jpg Attached Images 20170421_142643_002.jpg (1.59 MB, 2 views) Last edited by Rconce01; Today at 09:00 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules