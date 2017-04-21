pxctoday

  Today, 05:10 PM #1
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    62

    650/750/800 coffman pipe

    Very nice condition Coffman pipe. 425 shipped txt 2095894154
    Attached Images Attached Images
  Today, 05:45 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    405

    Re: 650/750/800 coffman pipe

    That's the good one
  Today, 05:47 PM #3
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    62

    Re: 650/750/800 coffman pipe

    Uncut, and it's the 4 1/2" center inside diameter
