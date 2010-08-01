Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2016 FX SVHO Azure Blue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location Downriver, Detroit Age 39 Posts 16 2016 FX SVHO Azure Blue 2016 FX SVHO with the sought after Azure blue paint code. Excellent Condition. Has the following upgrades, R&D Ribbon Delete, R&D intake. grate and pump shoe seal kit, and Riva engine cooling upgrade kit. This is a 1800cc Supercharged 4 stroke machine. Currently has 61.1 hours. YES warranty until April 29, 2020 $11,500

Trailer not included in price, but willing to negotiate for package deal.



