2016 FX SVHO Azure Blue
2016 FX SVHO with the sought after Azure blue paint code. Excellent Condition. Has the following upgrades, R&D Ribbon Delete, R&D intake. grate and pump shoe seal kit, and Riva engine cooling upgrade kit. This is a 1800cc Supercharged 4 stroke machine. Currently has 61.1 hours. YES warranty until April 29, 2020 $11,500
Trailer not included in price, but willing to negotiate for package deal.
