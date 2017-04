Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Just bought a used 2000 ultra 150 and it has oil in crank case #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2004 Location biggs ca. Age 60 Posts 760 Just bought a used 2000 ultra 150 and it has oil in crank case It has been sitting for a long time. Can oil fill up cases from oil injection.



Biggs Ca. 95917 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,002 Re: Just bought a used 2000 ultra 150 and it has oil in crank case it can leak oil if the check valves are worn , I wouldn't stress too much , give it a gods blast to clear the excess and have fun !



