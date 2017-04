Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Where to get battery straps? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 116 Where to get battery straps? I put a new battery in and my old straps that are 14 1/2" are too long by a few inches. Any recommendations where I could pick some up? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 365 Re: Where to get battery straps? What ski would they be for? I have a bunch of different sizes. Are they screwed down on one side or are both metal rectangles? You could always make a cheap spacer to put on top or bottom of the battery to fill the space. Last edited by Rideallseasons; Today at 12:06 PM . #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 229 Re: Where to get battery straps? Tie a knot in it





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,125 Re: Where to get battery straps? I save Styrofoam from packages I receive to reuse when I ship parts - I cut a rectangle to fit top of battery and put straps over it.

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Riverrat650sx Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules