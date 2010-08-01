Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 xp 657x rotary valve clearance spec? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Pennsylvania Age 21 Posts 6 94 xp 657x rotary valve clearance spec? Got a rebuilt engine from guy on Craigslist that rebuilds them. Swapped over my exhaust manifold stator flywheel and rotary valve cover and intake he gave me a new rotary valve itself. So his instruction for break in were first 10 gallons premix while using the oil pump to then after that just gas don't have to mix oil pump will be the oil still. Ok so 10 gallons premixed 40:1 into the tank. Did the first step of breakin which were idle to 20% throttle for a half hr. Went out today to do the second part only going to 50% vary throttle for another half hr. So once in the water it fires right up let it idle for a minute or 2 and went to give it gas if I went more then 1/4 throttle it would bog out and die. So thought plugs were fouled swap them tweaked carb a little bit each way nothing really helped so I just putted around for a bit trying to see if it would clean. Which sadly it didn't back on the trailer and went home. Fires right up in the trailer how it does it the water but will rev great out of water. Just pulled the carbs a little bit ago to see it pop off was still in spec but I thought to myself I asked he guy if the species the rotary cover he said no but should all be in spec he milled the case or got milled and used my cover. Well just stuck a feeler gauge through intake and it's bigger then .022. This is deffinately out of spec am I right? Could this be my issue of bogging out and dying. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

