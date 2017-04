Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: X2 hood doesn't fit good #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 394 X2 hood doesn't fit good What's the trick to getting the hoods to fit better?

I am prepping for paint and want to get everything dialed first.

The bottom sticks out almost 1/4" past the hull.

Open the hood and see if you are missing the 4 rubber pieces at the 4 flat spots.

See this post: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post4293157



Looks like there missing

IMG_0124.JPG

What are they supposed to look like?

And is there something else I can use?



Yes they are missing. I can cut a set for you if you want. They are important because without them the hood can overcompress the seal and the hood latches pop open...a few X2s have sunk because of it

