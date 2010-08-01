|
new engine from where
hello all,
The title says it. I need an engine for an stx or zxi 1100. I have both but have not decided which one to keep. Probably the stx because it seems bigger and more comfortable. I have 4 skis but only one runs. I have a good grasp of what is needed but really do not have a lot of experience with skis. I have pulled the engine from both. one has a hole in it and I think I could make the other run. I have had these skis awhile and can just now put an engine in one. I am asking for the experience of the veterans. What is the best choice? Buy a new one? from who? I see a lot of people do not like SBT due to cheap parts.
So do I build my own? Is there another choice? A suggestion?
Thanks
