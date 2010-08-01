pxctoday

    granta89
    Js factory pipe/ sbn 44/ westcoast

    FORSALE: JS440/550 aftermarket parts galore

    LOCATION: Danbury, Connecticut 06810

    SHIPPING: yes to the lower 48

    PAYMENT: paypal or chase quick pay

    CONTACT: please email me granta89@gmail.com

    All parts were removed from a running 1989 js400 with front hull damage. everything is available

    PARTS AND PRICES:

    INTAKE COMBO:
    ocean pro flame arrestor
    mikuni sbn44 carb
    BCW racing intake manifold
    price- 250 plus 13 shipping

    FACTORY PIPE
    head pipe
    chamber ( has small dents no leaks )
    price- 300 plus 25 shipping

    Coffmans water box - 80 shipped

    WESTCOAST exhaust manifold -100 shipped

    OJCS intake grate- 40 shipped

    JET SPORT ride plate
    ( small scratches) 45 shipped


    granta89
    Re: Js factory pipe/ sbn 44/ westcoast

    IMG_0918.JPG
    granta89
    Re: Js factory pipe/ sbn 44/ westcoast

    IMG_0914.JPGIMG_0909.JPGIMG_0921.JPG
