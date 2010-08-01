|
|
-
Js factory pipe/ sbn 44/ westcoast
FORSALE: JS440/550 aftermarket parts galore
LOCATION: Danbury, Connecticut 06810
SHIPPING: yes to the lower 48
PAYMENT: paypal or chase quick pay
CONTACT: please email me granta89@gmail.com
All parts were removed from a running 1989 js400 with front hull damage. everything is available
PARTS AND PRICES:
INTAKE COMBO:
ocean pro flame arrestor
mikuni sbn44 carb
BCW racing intake manifold
price- 250 plus 13 shipping
FACTORY PIPE
head pipe
chamber ( has small dents no leaks )
price- 300 plus 25 shipping
Coffmans water box - 80 shipped
WESTCOAST exhaust manifold -100 shipped
OJCS intake grate- 40 shipped
JET SPORT ride plate
( small scratches) 45 shipped
-
-
