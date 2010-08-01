Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js factory pipe/ sbn 44/ westcoast #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location ct Posts 13 Js factory pipe/ sbn 44/ westcoast FORSALE: JS440/550 aftermarket parts galore



LOCATION: Danbury, Connecticut 06810



SHIPPING: yes to the lower 48



PAYMENT: paypal or chase quick pay



CONTACT: please email me granta89@gmail.com



All parts were removed from a running 1989 js400 with front hull damage. everything is available



PARTS AND PRICES:



INTAKE COMBO:

ocean pro flame arrestor

mikuni sbn44 carb

BCW racing intake manifold

price- 250 plus 13 shipping



FACTORY PIPE

head pipe

chamber ( has small dents no leaks )

price- 300 plus 25 shipping



Coffmans water box - 80 shipped



WESTCOAST exhaust manifold -100 shipped



OJCS intake grate- 40 shipped



JET SPORT ride plate

( small scratches) 45 shipped





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location ct Posts 13 Re: Js factory pipe/ sbn 44/ westcoast IMG_0918.JPG #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location ct Posts 13 Re: Js factory pipe/ sbn 44/ westcoast IMG_0914.JPGIMG_0909.JPGIMG_0921.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules