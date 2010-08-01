|
1995 Tigershark not getting fuel
Some of you may or may not have seen my other posts regarding this ski. But, I got it back together, and a new starter in yesterday. Well, I finished it up today, and decided I would try to start it. Cranked it over a few times, and then again, and a again. I figured something wasn't right, so I checked the fuel line. Nothing getting to the carb...kinda need fuel ya know. So, I check the hose that comes off the engine, which is the pulse hose...correct? That seemed to have pressure to it...not a lot but some. Maybe I should replace that. Maybe a tiny hole in it? So, then I checked the return line, and I got nothing. These carbs are fully rebuilt?? Not sure where to start...other then to pull the carbs again, and check them. But, is there something I should look for?
All the fuel lines are new, new fuel filter, ect. I sucked on the feed, and fuel comes out with ease.
Thanks again guys. By the way, this is a 640 with the dual carbs. SBN 38s I believe.
