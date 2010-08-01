Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Tigershark not getting fuel #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Minnesota Posts 26 1995 Tigershark not getting fuel Some of you may or may not have seen my other posts regarding this ski. But, I got it back together, and a new starter in yesterday. Well, I finished it up today, and decided I would try to start it. Cranked it over a few times, and then again, and a again. I figured something wasn't right, so I checked the fuel line. Nothing getting to the carb...kinda need fuel ya know. So, I check the hose that comes off the engine, which is the pulse hose...correct? That seemed to have pressure to it...not a lot but some. Maybe I should replace that. Maybe a tiny hole in it? So, then I checked the return line, and I got nothing. These carbs are fully rebuilt?? Not sure where to start...other then to pull the carbs again, and check them. But, is there something I should look for?



All the fuel lines are new, new fuel filter, ect. I sucked on the feed, and fuel comes out with ease.



Thanks again guys. By the way, this is a 640 with the dual carbs. SBN 38s I believe. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules