Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650sx crank case drain #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 35 Posts 376 650sx crank case drain Do 1/8 npt plugs fit the crankcase drain holes? 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



Not without tapping them We tap and use 8mm bolts and 5200....sealed forever!

I had a feeling someone was going to say that lol.

I had a feeling someone was going to say that lol.



If you dont want to tap I have a crankcase plug kit, $20 shipped







