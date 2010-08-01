As the title says I am parting out my 1989 Kawasaki 650sx. I will post prices for major components of the ski shipped and just ask for the parts not listed as I probably have it. Now for pricing:
1.)Freshly rebuilt 650cc engine with 0.5mm Wiseco pistons 145psl both holes. Stator and flywheel included.
Price: $480 shipped.
2.) Rare Factory Pipe exhaust system (Chamber pipe, headpipe, and rubber coupler with stock 650sx manifold)
Price: $450
3.) Excellent 650sx pump with stainless 16* skat-trak impeller with turn nozzle.
Price: $130 shipped
4.) Ocean Pro 400mm extended ride plate.
Price: $60 shipped
5.) Tray side and front padding
Price: $70 shipped
6.) Gas tank
Price: $40 shipped
7.) Mikuni SBN44 Carburetor with BCW Racing intake and Westcoast Flame arrester.
Price:$120
8.)Ebox
Price: $80 shipped
9.) Front gas cover and door.
Price: $40 shipped
10.) Aluminum Finger Throttle.
Price: $20 shipped
11.) 5 degree handlebars.
Price: $35 shipped
12.) Chin Pad No Tears (handle pole pad).
Price: $80 shipped
13.) Front, side, and rear molding with a few rivet holes and 1 crack (See Photos)
Price: $120 shipped
14.) West Coast Waterbox
Price: $100 shipped
For all other parts just shoot me a text for fast response @ 5599071651 or shoot the offers to my inbox. Thank you!