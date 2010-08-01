pxctoday

  Today, 07:53 PM #1
    derty007
    Sep 2010
    Clovis, Ca.
    Modded Kawasaki 650sx Complete Part Out With Factory Pipe Exhaust!

    As the title says I am parting out my 1989 Kawasaki 650sx. I will post prices for major components of the ski shipped and just ask for the parts not listed as I probably have it. Now for pricing:
    1.)Freshly rebuilt 650cc engine with 0.5mm Wiseco pistons 145psl both holes. Stator and flywheel included.
    Price: $480 shipped.

    2.) Rare Factory Pipe exhaust system (Chamber pipe, headpipe, and rubber coupler with stock 650sx manifold)
    Price: $450

    3.) Excellent 650sx pump with stainless 16* skat-trak impeller with turn nozzle.
    Price: $130 shipped

    4.) Ocean Pro 400mm extended ride plate.
    Price: $60 shipped

    5.) Tray side and front padding
    Price: $70 shipped

    6.) Gas tank
    Price: $40 shipped

    7.) Mikuni SBN44 Carburetor with BCW Racing intake and Westcoast Flame arrester.
    Price:$120

    8.)Ebox
    Price: $80 shipped

    9.) Front gas cover and door.
    Price: $40 shipped

    10.) Aluminum Finger Throttle.
    Price: $20 shipped

    11.) 5 degree handlebars.
    Price: $35 shipped

    12.) Chin Pad No Tears (handle pole pad).
    Price: $80 shipped

    13.) Front, side, and rear molding with a few rivet holes and 1 crack (See Photos)
    Price: $120 shipped

    14.) West Coast Waterbox
    Price: $100 shipped

    For all other parts just shoot me a text for fast response @ 5599071651 or shoot the offers to my inbox. Thank you!
  Today, 08:24 PM #2
    billman100
    Jul 2007
    North Dakota
    24
    Re: Modded Kawasaki 650sx Complete Part Out With Factory Pipe Exhaust!

    pm'd
  Today, 08:44 PM #3
    jadawg27
    Jul 2012
    il
    34
    Re: Modded Kawasaki 650sx Complete Part Out With Factory Pipe Exhaust!

    I'll take the carb setup. Pm me your info


  Today, 09:24 PM #4
    derty007
    Sep 2010
    Clovis, Ca.
    Re: Modded Kawasaki 650sx Complete Part Out With Factory Pipe Exhaust!

    Carb setup price was actually supposed to be $220 for it all but the thread will not allow me to edit the post. I apologize for the confusion as the Carb alone brings $170 on eBay
  Today, 09:25 PM #5
    derty007
    Sep 2010
    Clovis, Ca.
    Re: Modded Kawasaki 650sx Complete Part Out With Factory Pipe Exhaust!

    Bars, grips, finger throttle, and bilge outlet sold!
  Today, 09:48 PM #6
    hellcat66
    Jul 2008
    4500 ft.
    42
    Re: Modded Kawasaki 650sx Complete Part Out With Factory Pipe Exhaust!

    pm sent
