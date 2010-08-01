Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: rushford_ripper #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 33 Posts 3,113 rushford_ripper very reasonable pricing, super clean parts, fast shipping. what more can you expect from a seller?



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,712 Re: rushford_ripper Hes a good dude for sure. Im addicted... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,199 Re: rushford_ripper Thanks guys!

