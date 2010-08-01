Thread: rushford_ripper

|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
rushford_ripper
very reasonable pricing, super clean parts, fast shipping. what more can you expect from a seller?
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: rushford_ripper
Hes a good dude for sure.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
