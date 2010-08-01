pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: rushford_ripper

  1. Today, 07:50 PM #1
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    33
    Posts
    3,113

    rushford_ripper

    very reasonable pricing, super clean parts, fast shipping. what more can you expect from a seller?
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:17 PM #2
    spitz15
    spitz15 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home spitz15's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Posts
    2,712

    Re: rushford_ripper

    Hes a good dude for sure.
    Im addicted...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:20 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,199

    Re: rushford_ripper

    Thanks guys!

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 