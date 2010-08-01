Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 SX 840cc parts help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Carson City, NV Posts 8 750 SX 840cc parts help IMG_7933.JPG Hey guys need help finding parts for this engine. Its a Westcoast cylinder and head with 89mm pistons and im hoping someone can point me in the right direction of where to find rings, base gasket and head o-rings? I bought it this way a long time ago and cant seem to find any info on this big bore kit. Everything ive found is pointing me to it being an 840cc kit. Head says Westcoast EP7800RS. I am also looking for new domes to bump the compression. The domes that are in it say EP8031RS which i believe means they are 31cc domes. Can anyone give me some sweet info on this setup? The biggest thing is to find a base gasket and o-rings, i can have rings made and can have pistons made but the gasket and rings i dont know. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,939 Re: 750 SX 840cc parts help The base gasket is probably available through www.cometic.com the have all kinds of templates and you cold have any thickness made (you could bump your compression that way too)



Ok cool, ill give them a shout. I have a feeling they are gonna want me to send them my gasket in order for them to make me one. Just sucks ive waited till ride season to dive into this lol. Im gonna keep looking for domes for now. Thanks man!



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...193&highlight= Last edited by BLRider; Today at 07:51 PM .



