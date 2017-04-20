Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 Xp 800 partout #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Palmdale,CA Age 36 Posts 1,547 97 Xp 800 partout I have a 97 Xp 800 looking to part out. I believe the motor is good and just needs a starter. But I will pull it and check it out first. The seadoo is pretty much complete. Everything is available! Upper hood section is cracked.vts doesn't seem to work.



787 motor(not for sale until I check it out)

97 Xp mpem]with key $500

Carbs 150

Pump 150

Intake grate 50

Seat 100

Shock 50



Everything else available message or text me for the rest of the little parts.



661313733eight

media_mUztVn_718c2c707497de42d62566b50881cfde.jpg

20170420_104139.jpg Last edited by seadooracer606; Today at 04:24 PM . Thanks to my 2012 Sponsors:

Hydroturf * Wiseco * Boyesen *ODI*Riva Racing*Dasa Racing*Skat-Trak Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules