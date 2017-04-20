I have a 97 Xp 800 looking to part out. I believe the motor is good and just needs a starter. But I will pull it and check it out first. The seadoo is pretty much complete. Everything is available! Upper hood section is cracked.vts doesn't seem to work.
787 motor(not for sale until I check it out)
97 Xp mpem]with key $500
Carbs 150
Pump 150
Intake grate 50
Seat 100
Shock 50
Everything else available message or text me for the rest of the little parts.
661313733eight
