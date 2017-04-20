pxctoday

  Today, 04:23 PM
    seadooracer606
    97 Xp 800 partout

    I have a 97 Xp 800 looking to part out. I believe the motor is good and just needs a starter. But I will pull it and check it out first. The seadoo is pretty much complete. Everything is available! Upper hood section is cracked.vts doesn't seem to work.

    787 motor(not for sale until I check it out)
    97 Xp mpem]with key $500
    Carbs 150
    Pump 150
    Intake grate 50
    Seat 100
    Shock 50

    Everything else available message or text me for the rest of the little parts.

    661313733eight
