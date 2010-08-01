Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: My first jet ski - Maintenance check list? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Winter Garden Florida Posts 1 My first jet ski - Maintenance check list? Hi,



I just purchased a 2006 non turbo Honda Aquatrax off of Craigslist. It seems to run great and I figure I should change the oil etc. What else should I have in my maintenance arsenal/check list?



1. Oil Change - bought an oil extractor at Harbor Freight

2. Going to purchase/replace 4.3 liters of Honda 40 oil

3. Going to purchase/replace oil filter

4. Going to purchase/replace air filter

5. Going to purchase/replace 4 spark plugs



- Going to purchase salt away

- Going to purchase anti corrosion spray to spray on the engine after every ride? Any recos? CRC- 656? T-9? Sea Doo? Yamalube?



Anything else?







Grease carrier bearing. Find manual online for other lube points. Make sure reverse gate works easily and freely, may need to replace bucket grommet.

