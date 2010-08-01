Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Gen 1 Kawasaki X2, 1997 Sea Doo GSI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2011 Location barter town Posts 23 1993 Gen 1 Kawasaki X2, 1997 Sea Doo GSI I am posting these skis for my father-in-law. Unfortunately, we have been unable to make it to the lake in quite a few years, so all of our skis, including the two I am listing here, have been sitting for a while. These skis will be sold together. However, If you only want the X2, I am sure I we can work something out. Remember, the price I will be listing these skis at is 99% for the X2 only. The GSI is just a bonus, or an additional parts wagon. However you want to look at it. Both of these skis are located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and this will be a local pickup only. Do not even ask if we will ship them, because it will not happen.



1993 Kawasaki X2:



This ski is pretty much all custom. Title in hand. My father-in-law has sunk a lot of money and time into this ski, and this thing is fast. The fuel door has been deleted and the battery moved to under the seat. Like my X2, I am sure there are pics of this ski floating around the forums somewhere. The ski is a bit sun bleached, and as such, may need some light body work and paint. Other than that, clean the carbs, new battery, and it will be good to go.



750 big pin, with larger sleeves, and big bore kit.

TBM Girdled head (not sure what cc the domes are).

MSD ignition, flywheel, pickup, and coil.

Factory head pipe with Blaster chamber.

R&D exhaust manifold.

Trued and welded crank.

Twin Buckshot Billet carbs (not sure of the size. I think they are 45's)

Custom swirl prop (don't know the pitch)

UMI steering.

PJS extended pump nozzle.

Stainless steel bumper (I believe it is a PJS).



1997 Sea Doo GSI:



This ski, with the exception of a few bolt-ons is all stock and in need of some TLC.



I am sure I am leaving quite a bit out. I assisted in every square inch of this ski, and can personally vouch for what this ski can do, and the fact that my father-in-law did not go cheap on anything. Again, this is a local pick up only, and I am located in Las Vegas, Nevada. TRAILER IS NOT INCLUDED! My father-in-law is asking $2500.00 or best offer, but I am sure there is some wiggle room in the price, so please do not be scared off at first sight. Call, or email me, so we can talk.



Any questions about this ski can be directed to me through either email: quik1_x2@yahoo.com or you can call me at (702) 521-7440.

