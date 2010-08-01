Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 Gen 1 X2, 2002 Kawi 750 SXI Pro, 1995 Sea Doo HX Plus several Parts. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2011 Location barter town Posts 23 1991 Gen 1 X2, 2002 Kawi 750 SXI Pro, 1995 Sea Doo HX Plus several Parts. I really hate to let go of my jet ski's and all of the stuff that I have collected, bolted too, and fiber glassed on over the years. However, my loss is your gain. There is also a second post that is mine too. The second post is my father-in-laws stuff. Please understand that I just want it gone, and before you go and yell at me for posting a Sea Doo in the Kawasaki section, this is a lot, meaning all or nothing. Again, I want it gone. I don't NEED it gone, so don't call me with some low ball price. All of these items will be sold as ONE lot. I WILL NOT SEPARATE, OR CONSIDER TRADES!!!!! This will be a local pickup only, and I am located in Las Vegas, Nevada. For those that may have missed that part. THIS WILL BE A LOCAL PICKUP ONLY, AND I AM LOCATED IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA. I am going to list all that I can remember and will be posting pictures as well. Please feel free to call me with any questions. If I do not answer, please leave me a message and I will get back to you ASAP. If I do not return your call it's because you have asked about something that was crystal clear in the post, and you should probably read the post again.



91 Kawasaki X2:



This ski is a semi-custom build. I have the title in hand. There are probably some pics floating around on the boards of my ski. It has been made into a round nose with all custom air inlets. The fuel lid has been deleted, and the battery re-located to under the seat. It has been a while since I have been on here, or rode the ski, so forgive me if I do not properly name any of the parts listed. BTW, the engine is out, and I was in the process of re-locating the exhaust outlet, but never finished it.



What the ski comes with:



Complete 650 Kawasaki that has been ported.

Factory Pipe head pipe w/two chambers (Blaster and standard FP)

I have the front SXR fiberglass nose piece that I never attached.

2 - 46 mm Mikuni carbs. Each of which is jetted differently (Don't ask because I can't remember).

MSD Ignition

MSD Flywheel, pickup and coil.

Two sump pumps

Unsure of the pitch on the prop, but is a custom pitch.

Freestyle jet pump lever (can't remember what it's called) See pics.

I'm sure there are several other items that I am forgetting. If you don't see it in the pics, it's either not there, or I can try to find out if I have it.



2002 Kawasaki SXI Pro:



All stock, and I HAVE NO TITLE FOR THIS SKI!!! This ski was involved in a bankruptcy that my in-laws went through, and she never got the title. She did, however, sign it over to me. This ski has been sitting outside for a couple of years, but is still in decent shape.



1995 Sea Doo HX:



This ski has several custom parts. I have the title in hand for this ski. The engine is currently torn down as the brass rotary valve gear came apart on me (again, I can't remember the exact name).



Custom ported 720 (top and bottom)

Factory Pipe

RAD flywheel and cover

Custom Head (unknown what type) with two sets of domes.

Buckshot racing 42 mm carbs with Team Butch crossover

Novi fuel pump

Rossier manifold

Wiseco Pistons

R&D pump nozzle, with lever.

Custom pitch impeller (can't remember the pitch)

MSD Ignition, and coil.

I am sure there are parts that I am missing, and can't remember.



Extra Parts:



JSU (Jet Ski Unlimited) 750 head with two sets of domes (26 and 27cc)

750 small pin crank that needs to be rebuilt

750 small pin upper and lower case and cylinders.

3 junk carbs

one unknown type exhaust manifold.



Again, I am looking to sell all of the above listed items as ONE LOT!!!!! I am asking $2700.00 OBO for everything. I will say it one more time, ONE LOT. I WILL NOT SEPERATE. LOCAL PICKUP ONLY IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA. You can call me locally at (702) 521-7440, or email me at quik1_x2@yahoo.com.



