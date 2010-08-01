Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: nuts needed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location United States Posts 150 nuts needed i need the nuts that hold the dual mikuni carbs on to the intake

manifold on an 800 sxr.i also need the 6 nuts that hold the

exhaust manifold on.

please email.no text or call.

thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,936 Re: nuts needed Stock sxr carbs are mounted to the intake with 80mm long M8 socket head bolts.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,844 Re: nuts needed The i-body carbs are attached to the manifold with long bolts. Should be a total of 12 nuts for manifold to case... I may have the cap nuts for the manifold to case, will check when I get home. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 12:10 PM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) restosud, SxiPro Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules