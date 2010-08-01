Thread: nuts needed

|
nuts needed
i need the nuts that hold the dual mikuni carbs on to the intake
manifold on an 800 sxr.i also need the 6 nuts that hold the
exhaust manifold on.
please email.no text or call.
thanks.
Re: nuts needed
Stock sxr carbs are mounted to the intake with 80mm long M8 socket head bolts.
Re: nuts needed
The i-body carbs are attached to the manifold with long bolts. Should be a total of 12 nuts for manifold to case... I may have the cap nuts for the manifold to case, will check when I get home.
Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 12:10 PM.
