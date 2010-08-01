pxctoday

Thread: nuts needed

    nuts needed

    i need the nuts that hold the dual mikuni carbs on to the intake
    manifold on an 800 sxr.i also need the 6 nuts that hold the
    exhaust manifold on.
    please email.no text or call.
    thanks.
    Re: nuts needed

    Stock sxr carbs are mounted to the intake with 80mm long M8 socket head bolts.
    Re: nuts needed

    The i-body carbs are attached to the manifold with long bolts. Should be a total of 12 nuts for manifold to case... I may have the cap nuts for the manifold to case, will check when I get home.
