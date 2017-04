Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: what do the metal tabs from the bendix do? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 59 what do the metal tabs from the bendix do? (98' gsxl) Will it work if two broke off? From what I recall there are three total?

I'd like to know the purpose of them and if it will work fine with just one metal "tab"? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,936 Re: what do the metal tabs from the bendix do? Those are for the metal spring that holds the bendix in its retracted position while not cranking the motor. I would suggest replacing it and locate the two broken tab pieces, they can really mess up your stator and flywheel.



