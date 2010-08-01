pxctoday

  Today, 09:29 AM
    BOBJOE
    BOBJOE is online now
    PWCToday Regular BOBJOE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    26
    Posts
    111

    WTB: 750 SX Stator

    Like the title says, I'm looking for a good Kaw 750sx Stator. Let me know what you have?
    Thanks
    Thanks
    Carbon RN Project!
  Today, 09:33 AM
    TDS
    TDS is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    387

    Re: WTB: 750 SX Stator

    Sent a pm

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
  Today, 09:47 AM
    BOBJOE
    BOBJOE is online now
    PWCToday Regular BOBJOE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    26
    Posts
    111

    Re: WTB: 750 SX Stator

    Quote Originally Posted by TDS View Post
    Sent a pm

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
    Did not receive a pm!
    Carbon RN Project!
  Today, 09:48 AM
    BOBJOE
    BOBJOE is online now
    PWCToday Regular BOBJOE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    26
    Posts
    111

    Re: WTB: 750 SX Stator

    Quote Originally Posted by BOBJOE View Post
    Did not receive a pm!
    NVM looked on tapatalk. Got It!
    Carbon RN Project!
  Today, 10:36 AM
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,933

    Re: WTB: 750 SX Stator

    I have one, where in MI are you?
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
