Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 seadoo xp 657x electrical swap from 95 seadoo 95 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Pennsylvania Age 21 Posts 1 94 seadoo xp 657x electrical swap from 95 seadoo 95 Well don't know if anybody had done this but I pat myself on the back for this one. So bought the 94 seadoo xp with title , traded 2 chainsaw and 200 bucks not a bad deal. Carbs needed rebuilt figured no big deal have this thing in the water quick I already have the carb kits. Well things went ok with the motor would run on the hose well but didn't have that quick fire up and would have to hold full throttle to start. Hopefully somebody's interested in this post lol then will contine with my hassle hopefully this could help some people to with frustrating electrical problems #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,861 Re: 94 seadoo xp 657x electrical swap from 95 seadoo 95 You can swap the ignitions but you have to swap all of it, stator and the grey electrical box, the coils and stator are different and the 94 has a separate CDI box. Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !

