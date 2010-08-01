pxctoday

  Today, 07:45 AM #1
    Seadooskidoo
    Seadooskidoo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Pennsylvania
    Age
    21
    Posts
    1

    94 seadoo xp 657x electrical swap from 95 seadoo 95

    Well don't know if anybody had done this but I pat myself on the back for this one. So bought the 94 seadoo xp with title , traded 2 chainsaw and 200 bucks not a bad deal. Carbs needed rebuilt figured no big deal have this thing in the water quick I already have the carb kits. Well things went ok with the motor would run on the hose well but didn't have that quick fire up and would have to hold full throttle to start. Hopefully somebody's interested in this post lol then will contine with my hassle hopefully this could help some people to with frustrating electrical problems
  Today, 08:04 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,861

    Re: 94 seadoo xp 657x electrical swap from 95 seadoo 95

    You can swap the ignitions but you have to swap all of it, stator and the grey electrical box, the coils and stator are different and the 94 has a separate CDI box.
