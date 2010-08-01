Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki xi 1100 build? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location United Kingdom Age 32 Posts 3 Kawasaki xi 1100 build? Will it work?

I have a kawasaki xi 750 Super sport, Engine has blown... Looking to do a 1100 conversion rather than buying another 750 engine.

Can i expect the engine to drop right in and im good to go?

I seen a few people here doing the same thing with an XIR.

The hull is the same right? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) PaulNewcastle Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules