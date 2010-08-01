pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:03 PM #1
    HandMade
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    ARIZONA
    Posts
    78

    95 ZXI 900 seat and bar pad

    Looking for good color seat and par bad.. not faded.. thanks
    89 X2 kommander 750.
  2. Yesterday, 11:05 PM #2
    TDS
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    386

    Re: 95 ZXI 900 seat and bar pad

    Ive got a black pad

  3. Today, 12:06 AM #3
    HandMade
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    ARIZONA
    Posts
    78

    Re: 95 ZXI 900 seat and bar pad

    Would prefer purple on both.. should have specified..
    89 X2 kommander 750.
