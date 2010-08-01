|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
95 ZXI 900 seat and bar pad
Looking for good color seat and par bad.. not faded.. thanks
-
Re: 95 ZXI 900 seat and bar pad
Ive got a black pad
Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 95 ZXI 900 seat and bar pad
Would prefer purple on both.. should have specified..
Last edited by HandMade; Today at 12:06 AM.
89 X2 kommander 750.
