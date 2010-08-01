Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2009 Vx Sport impeller and wear ring change #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location NY Posts 9 2009 Vx Sport impeller and wear ring change Hello. I'm pretty sure I troubleshooted my vx problems down to a bad impeller and housing.(ski topping out at 41 mph) I'm going to attempt to tackle the replacement myself. What do you guys recommend I order as far as brands? Trying to keep the cost down so I'm probably going to get a oem style impeller. There are some cheap housings that use a plastic wear ring on eBay and amazon what are your thoughts on these? If anybody can chime in I would greatly appreciate it. Also any pointers on the removal or install would be awesome. Once I get my parts ordered I will consider doing a step by step with pictures being that I don't see much info on this topic. Thanks! Attached Images IMG_7586.JPG (1.39 MB, 2 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,417 Re: 2009 Vx Sport impeller and wear ring change SBT has refurbished impellers for less than $75 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

