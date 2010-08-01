Hello. I'm pretty sure I troubleshooted my vx problems down to a bad impeller and housing.(ski topping out at 41 mph) I'm going to attempt to tackle the replacement myself. What do you guys recommend I order as far as brands? Trying to keep the cost down so I'm probably going to get a oem style impeller. There are some cheap housings that use a plastic wear ring on eBay and amazon what are your thoughts on these? If anybody can chime in I would greatly appreciate it. Also any pointers on the removal or install would be awesome. Once I get my parts ordered I will consider doing a step by step with pictures being that I don't see much info on this topic. Thanks!