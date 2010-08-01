Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cleaning out gas tank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location St Louis Posts 2 Cleaning out gas tank I was recently lucky enough to be given a 1995 Wave Raider by my Father-In Law. I've always wanted a PWC but have never had the $ to afford one. It's been sitting for 6-8 years uncovered on a trailer. I want to get it running again. I'm first attacking the fuel system. I pulled the tank and it's got the orange sludge in the bottom of it. What is the best way to clean the tank? I've emptied the fuel and gotten out as much "orange stuff" as I can but I can still see little pieces in it. Can someone comment or point me to a good post in this forum?



Thanks for all the help! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 386 Re: Cleaning out gas tank Throw some nuts and bolts in the tank and shake it. This should break loose the orange stuff.



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules