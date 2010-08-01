pxctoday

    Cleaning out gas tank

    I was recently lucky enough to be given a 1995 Wave Raider by my Father-In Law. I've always wanted a PWC but have never had the $ to afford one. It's been sitting for 6-8 years uncovered on a trailer. I want to get it running again. I'm first attacking the fuel system. I pulled the tank and it's got the orange sludge in the bottom of it. What is the best way to clean the tank? I've emptied the fuel and gotten out as much "orange stuff" as I can but I can still see little pieces in it. Can someone comment or point me to a good post in this forum?

    Thanks for all the help!
    Re: Cleaning out gas tank

    Throw some nuts and bolts in the tank and shake it. This should break loose the orange stuff.

