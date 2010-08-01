pxctoday

  Today, 09:12 PM #1
    Zak_149
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Southern Cal
    Age
    19
    Posts
    9

    650sx ebox question

    So I'm replacing my CDI and when I cracked open my ebox it had water in its should I be advised to replace everything in the ebox or just the CDI?
  Today, 09:44 PM #2
    Laxpro2
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    16
    Posts
    72

    Re: 650sx ebox question

    id get whole new e-box, you can find them for cheap in facebook groups
