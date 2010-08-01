Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 07 VX110 Cruiser Cranks alot before start then oil is filled with fuel #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location PA Age 41 Posts 7 07 VX110 Cruiser Cranks alot before start then oil is filled with fuel Hi All,

I hope someone can help. I just got 2 07 VX Cruisers over the winter as a gift the one starts and runs just fine the other is giving me some issues. It cranks for an excessive amount of time and I have to use starter fluid to get it started. When I check the oil it is full of gas. I put new plugs, new coils (4) and cant figure this out, there is a lot of carbon buld up on the new plugs after a short time of running on the hose, although the # plug is clean like new. I checked for spark and its a little hard to tell but I do see spark. I swapped the wiring harness from the VX that works and still the same. I swapped the ECM and still the same thing happens. I put sea foam in the cylinders and let it sit over night to try and clean out the carbon and hopefully loosen the rings (if thats the cause of the blow-by). At this point it cranks and wants to turn over but wont and the oil tank is filled with fuel/oil. Does anyone have any help in this matter? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,417 Re: 07 VX110 Cruiser Cranks alot before start then oil is filled with fuel Sounds like you have a fuel injector stuck open.



Pull fuel rail off,take zip ties & tie injectors around the fuel rail to secure them from blowing out,place a cup or something under each fuel injector to catch fuel,bump starter & see if one or more inj are spraying fuel steady.



If you find one steady spraying it is either a bad inj or a bad circuit to that inj,swap inj & see if the problem remains on the same inj or changes. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location PA Age 41 Posts 7 Re: 07 VX110 Cruiser Cranks alot before start then oil is filled with fuel Thank you, that sounds like it could be an issue. I thought maybe there might be something with the fuel delivery but really am not sure. I will check this out and let you know what happens. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,417 Re: 07 VX110 Cruiser Cranks alot before start then oil is filled with fuel Have seen a few with this issue. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location PA Age 41 Posts 7 Re: 07 VX110 Cruiser Cranks alot before start then oil is filled with fuel Grumpy,

Your the man. Sure enough one injector is stuck open and one seems to be clogged a bit. Im gonna replace them and hope thats the last of my issues. Its getting nice here in PA and almost time to get riding so I want to make sure we are all smooth. Thank you very much for your help and ill keep posted after I replace them #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,417 Re: 07 VX110 Cruiser Cranks alot before start then oil is filled with fuel Glad to help !!



Get to riding. #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,417 Re: 07 VX110 Cruiser Cranks alot before start then oil is filled with fuel I just looked at the price of those inj....$185 each



