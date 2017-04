Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440 Engine Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 11 440 Engine Parts Swapped my 440 top end to a 550 so I've got some parts. Make an offer



- 440 cylinder jug

- Intake manifold for 38mm carb

- BN38 freshly rebuilt with genuine Mikuni kit, run once

- 440 head



