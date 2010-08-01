Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Documenting My 1987 X2 Restoration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Kansas City Posts 41 Documenting My 1987 X2 Restoration I bought a 1987 X2 off Craigslist last year and thought I'd spend some time here documenting how I took it from a bare hull with all the parts in boxes and into a (hopefully) lake worthy ski for some summer fun. I have a couple of X2's now that I enjoy riding at the lakes here in the Kansas City area and wanted to restore one of the X2's and add some mods that suite me and my riding style.



I'll preface my story with this: I'm sure as hell not a professional! I don't do this for a living, but i love it as a hobby. Some of you will like what I did to the ski, some of you won't like what I did to the ski. Some will say I shouldn't have done it this way or that, and some of you may really like the way I did certain things. That's all good, I build my stuff the way I like them and I can't always afford to (or care to) do everything 100% right. Hell, sometimes I DON'T want to do something 100% right just to experiment to see if it works anyways. oh yeah, and $$ budget is a *****, and I gotta keep the wife happy, so I try to keep things conservative and stay within my means of affordability.... it's tough sometimes!



I don't post a lot on this site, but I've been here reading for several years and I wanted to pass along my experience with this X2 in hope that others will find it helpful. So lets begin.



Here is the x2 when I bought it. The ski had a nice hull, easily workable to be a very nice hull, and nearly all the parts were there in boxes for a complete ski... a complete STOCK ski. You will see, as we move along that I dont do the heavily modified stuff, I tend to keep most of the stuff original or close to original with some modifications... resto-mod as we say in the muscle car world. So an all stock ski was a good starting point for me. Minimal fiberglass work is key, bodywork sucks, I hate it, but I know it has to be done and done well if you want good outcomes. This hull needed little work.

Attachment 522093



I wish I had some photos of the body work I did do, but Ididnt take pictures while preparing it for paint over the winter. I stripped everything down to the bare hull and used simple green and a power washer to clean the engine compartment. Then I put it on a stand and rolled it into my basement where I could work on it over the winter. I flipped the ski over and worked the bottom first, I used 500 grit sand pare and scuffed the entire bottom using a flexible sanding block. There were some gouges in the paint that went through the gel coat all the way to the fiberglass, but I did not have any gouges that broke the fiber glass... that saved me time form having to repair. So I sanded.... and I sanded... and I sanded... I used a power sander where I could, but a lot of the areas were done by hand. The gel coat gouges that were pretty deep were either sanded down to blend in with the surface or filled in with 3M 05095 Acryl White Glazing Putty. I liked it, it works well, fills in nice and sands nice. It's only meant to be used as a skim coat to fill in minor imperfections, I wouldnt put it on anything deeper than a gel coat scratch. This will be covered by my urethane sealer and urethane paint, so I'm not concerned about any water solubility issues.

Attachment 522094

So then I flipped it over and sanded and filled, and sanded and refilled and sanded, and cussed, and sanded. I wanted the hull to be straight, especially the top side, and there's really not a lot of short cuts to get bodywork looking good. Power tools help, but over all it's still tedious work. I'm going to post this to see if my pics attached. More to come #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Kansas City Posts 41 Re: Documenting My 1987 X2 Restoration After my body work was done it was time to start the final prepping of the hull for paint, and that for me meant cleaning the heck out of it again and getting in all those nook and crannys where dirt and loose paint is located. I decided to paint my engine compartment the same time that I shot the hull, so I spent an hour or ten just cleaning the engine bay. I like lacquer thinner as a means of cleaning damn near everything. It gets the job done well, evaporates quickly (but not as quickly as Acetone) and leaves very little residue. It's not for everything though, you need to test a small area first to make sure it doesnt dissolve your material. Some plastics don't like it, you gotta test it first. Also, dont use a colored rag with Lacquer Thinner or Acetone, the color of the rag to smear on your white hull... use a white rag or paper towel. Once my hull was completely cleaned, I moved it into my smaller garage where I wanted to shoot the paint. I chose to paint in my smaller garage versus my bigger shop out back for several reasons: it allowed me to better control the over spray and paint particles that will be floating in the air, it was easier to put plastic on the floor to keep over-spray off the concrete, and I was able to completely move everything out of the garage and not worry about overspray landing on stuff. I scrubbed the hell out of that garage floor, you dont want dust kicking up when you walk around while painting. Unless you have a paint booth, you're gonna get some dirt in your paint, it's just going to happen unless you get damn lucky, but that's fine, small specs of dirt and debris can be wet sanded out. If you spend the extra time cleaning your paint area, you will indeed reduce the chances of crap landing in your paint which reduces the time you spend wet sanding it out. On the day I decided to paint, I laid down plastic sheeting and I ran water over the top of the sheeting for an entire wet floor; that helped me keep dust controlled (water) and overspray off the concrete (plastic sheeting) I also kept my garage doors closed except for one door where I placed a shop fan. This shop fan was pointed towards the outside which helped draw overspray and fumes out of my "booth". #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Kansas City Posts 41 Re: Documenting My 1987 X2 Restoration I'm not doing all this prep work just to shoot cheap rattle can paint; rattle can paint has it's place, just not for my hull. The paint I used is called Shop-Line, it's made by PPG and is considered to be the economy line for autobody work. In the past, I used Omni paint which is also made by PPG but my local dealer stopped carrying it.... basically Omni and Shop-Line are the same paints just relabeled for different dealers. Either way, it's plenty good quality for an X2 hull. My primer is a 2K Urethane Sealer - color white, and you have to mix it with a hardener and a reducer.



IMG_1977.JPG #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Kansas City Posts 41 Re: Documenting My 1987 X2 Restoration My top coat is a single stage, Acrylic Urethane Direct Gloss, it does not need a clearcoat, it is the topcoat. This urethane also requires a hardener and a bit of reducer. I wanted my X2 to have a paint color close to the factory paint color so I just took in my X2 fuel door with the original paint and they matched it.

IMG_1978.JPG #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Kansas City Posts 41 Re: Documenting My 1987 X2 Restoration Here's all my materials laid out. My gun is a Devilbiss Finishline 3 HVLP, it has worked very well for most of my projects it costs about $150 from Eastwood. I also own some of the cheaper Harbor Freight guns and varous others, but this gun is my go-to gun, if I screw up a paint job with this gun, it's not gonna be the guns fault, just my fault.

IMG_1979.JPG #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Kansas City Posts 41 Re: Documenting My 1987 X2 Restoration LET'S SHOOT SOME PAINT! I brought the ski in in the garage, flipped it over and shot the bottom first. The bottom is first so that I can make mistakes and adjust my gun if needed and nobody sees the bottom anyways. I taped and masked everything off so that over spray wouldn't get on the top side of the ski, I also hung my little parts as to see to the left.

Attachment 522101



I shot my first coat on very lightly, letting it flash and moving on to additional coats until I felt that everything was well covered. You can also see in the pictures where I did the drive shaft fill.

Attachment 522106Attachment 522107Attachment 522108Attachment 522109Attachment 522110 Last edited by JRod396; Today at 05:27 PM . #8 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Kansas City Posts 41 Re: Documenting My 1987 X2 Restoration Here's the top coat on both sides...

