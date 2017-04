Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 550sx reed motor parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2014 Location arizona Age 21 Posts 59 WTB 550sx reed motor parts Recently bought a 100 percent stock 1994 550sx. Looking for some parts if anyone has stuff laying around.



Specifically looking for:



Half Pipe

Straight bars

Finger throttle

pole spring

impeller



Potentially other "goodies" depending on what you have laying around.

Texting is probably the best way to get ahold of me.



Let me know what you got!!

(626)353-3145 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Chester Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules