PWCToday at the 2017 Kawasaki SX-R Press Launch
2017 Kawasaki SX-R Press Launch
PwcToday.com & Watercraft Superstore were invited to test the newest craft in Kawasakis ever growing offering of the Jet Ski brand watercraft, the 2017 Jet Ski SX-R. Kawasaki is bringing back the iconic standup Jet Ski 43 years after the first JS400 was released. I had the pleasure of attending the event in beautiful Long Beach, California at the Long Beach Marine Stadium. The weather was brisk but not as brisk as the Pacific Ocean! (I know a lot of this has been posted already, this is my experience.)
IMG_4947sm.jpg
While there are many standup Jet Skis which came before the SX-R, the ski that it most resembles is the SX-R 800
with some nice upgrades.
The Kawasaki team gave us the info about the new craft before setting us free.
Jon Rall teaching us.jpg
MSRP: $9,999.00
Engine info:
*The SX-R Jet Ski had a fuel-injected 1498cc 4-stroke, 4 cylinder engine. The same engine that is in the popular Kawasaki STX-15F runabout. This is a lot of power for the 106 long x 30 wide ski. Twice the power as the previous stand-up Jet Ski model.
*The engine has been positioned as low and as close to the rider as possible. Which enables the hull to penetrate swells and waves with less shock.
*Adding the 4-stroke engine to the ski allows for non-race customers to purchase the craft in all U.S. States.
engine small.jpg
Hull info:
*Kawasaki has designed their new SX-R to have a sleek and sporty style. The color scheme is the classic black, neon green and white but now with a shiny finish.
whole ski small.jpg
*They have included the Splash deflector to reduce bow splash.
splash deflector small.jpg
*A key feature to the hull is the rectangular shaped and forward slanted tray. Kawasaki explains this feature allows for a more natural riding position. With this feature and the added buoyancy, getting on and off the ski is extremely simple.
tray small.jpg
*Rounded deck fins for comfort of riders legs. This also makes it easier for riders to brace against the machine.
rounded deck fins small.jpg
*The V-shaped hull of the ski allows for sharp cornering- Ill have to say after a few practice runs I did get around the buoys with more ease.
vshapesmall.jpg
*Sponsons are added for the first time to enhance performance of the ride.
sponson small.jpg
*The handle pole is the same as the SX-R 800 but with more reinforcement. Which also features fuel and engine lights for low fuel and engine issues.
17_JS1500A_BK2_Handle_Pole_02_R.highsmall.jpg
*The new SX-R comes with a small storage space. Geared more toward ropes & emergency items (flares)
storage small.jpg
*Magnetic key used for ignition switch. Aides in theft prevention.
magnetic key small.jpg
My experience:
Ive been on a stand up a few times in my life. When I was about 8 (Kawasaki) and 27 (Hydrospace). Based on my lack of experience on stand up skis, the Kawasaki SX-R is surprisingly easy to learn on. We started off with a short tutorial about how to ride the SX-R and I was sent on my way.
The first thought that came to mind
Please dont sink when I jump in the tray. To my delight, I was able to start in a kneeling position in the tray right from land and the ski stayed stable. I didnt feel like I would sink or tip off.
Kawaski Day One 0033.jpgKawaski Day One 0034.jpg
Taking my time, it was just a short distance to the first buoy. I felt so comfortable around the buoy going into the first straight away; I was able to stand right up. Wobbly at first but going strong on the straight away, the power of the ski was intense. You could see the splash deflector do its job with minimal spray in my face.
The ride was pretty smooth but then I realized I had no idea how to turn the ski around the upcoming buoy while standing. In fact, I did it completely wrong. I let go of the throttle and leaned in, then fell right into the water. Haha! Luckily the ease of re-boarding has made falling a little more tolerable. Honestly, it was just a matter of grabbing the handle bar and pulling myself up. (Later in the day this became more taxing but this was more because of my lack of upper body strength at the end of the day.)
Kawaski Day One 0046.jpgKawaski Day One 0067.jpgKawaski Day One 0068.jpgKawaski Day One 0096.jpgKawaski Day One 0098.jpgKawaski Day One 0109.jpg
Being 52 the handle pole was a little awkward trying to hold up for a longer periods of time. Kawasaki did say they are already working with aftermarket companies & Ive already seen the springs on Blowsions website that reduce arm fatigue.
A key feature I could see getting an upgrade are the mats. (I know
Im slightly biased.) They didnt have much eye appeal. Basic gray and not on the deck fins.
I did however try on some great new water boots by Works H2O Designs, these boots offered much needed support and traction, which should be available to the public in a few months.
In all, I highly recommend the Kawasaki Jet Ski 2017 SX-R. It is a lot of fun to ride and quite the work out! Offering both a challenge and excitement for all who ride. This ski is more for single a person owner, if purchasing for a family craft it would be a great addition to your other runabouts.
Thank you Kawasaki for your great hospitality! Jon and staff put on an awesome event and I hope Kawasaki comes out with more watercraft to test soon.
group small.jpg
Here is a short video of me riding:
https://www.facebook.com/WCSS.net/?h...WSFEED&fref=nf
