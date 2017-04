Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Trade 750 x2 for b1 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location pittsburgh Age 30 Posts 354 Trade 750 x2 for b1 the engine is super low hours 750 big pin bought it off some old racer dude it was a spare engine he built he kept it in his closet in the house haha. It has pipe head intake lighten flywheel basically everything besides msd. Trim mod, -1.5" on rear new turf.



Looking to trade for b1 only. Attached Images IMG_1945.JPG (2.23 MB, 14 views)

IMG_1945.JPG (2.23 MB, 14 views) IMG_2765.JPG (1.91 MB, 11 views) FINALLY 05 SJ

1989 x2

1990 650sx (sold)

94 sea couch

wavejammer (giraffe ski)

1990 turd shooting parts ski #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,699 Re: Trade 750 x2 for b1 How do you keep it on the stand like that? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,192 Re: Trade 750 x2 for b1 Hmm.....tempting....I can't trade off my B1 though, cash price?

#4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location pittsburgh Age 30 Posts 354 Re: Trade 750 x2 for b1 Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by How do you keep it on the stand like that? FINALLY 05 SJ

1989 x2

1990 650sx (sold)

94 sea couch

wavejammer (giraffe ski)

1990 turd shooting parts ski #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location pittsburgh Age 30 Posts 354 Re: Trade 750 x2 for b1 Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper Originally Posted by Hmm.....tempting....I can't trade off my B1 though, cash price? FINALLY 05 SJ

1989 x2

1990 650sx (sold)

94 sea couch

wavejammer (giraffe ski)

1990 turd shooting parts ski #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,699 Re: Trade 750 x2 for b1 Originally Posted by dangib Originally Posted by Click the picture my dude

...it's a joke. Your picture is upside down. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 11:32 AM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#7 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location pittsburgh Age 30 Posts 354 Re: Trade 750 x2 for b1 Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by ...it's a joke. Your picture is upside down. FINALLY 05 SJ

1989 x2

1990 650sx (sold)

94 sea couch

wavejammer (giraffe ski)

1990 turd shooting parts ski #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,699 Re: Trade 750 x2 for b1 For me it was still hanging from the ceiling.



'sall good. I was just fukkin with you. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 11:40 AM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#9 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,062 Re: Trade 750 x2 for b1 Me too Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) bandit88, Rushford_Ripper Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules