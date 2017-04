Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: stock pumps #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location gardnerville Age 34 Posts 26 stock pumps are 750sx pumps the same as an sxr? i thought they were. which would lead me to think impellers are? long story short, i bought a pump off ebay which of course was item described as for a sxr or 750sx. the bearing feels good maybe installed wrong because when i thread my impeller on it bottoms out against the pump. am i missing a washer? ill post a picture. thanks all on any info. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location gardnerville Age 34 Posts 26 Re: stock pumps 1492614592317453745713.jpg #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,699 Re: stock pumps Re: Will an SXR pump fit a 750sx/sxi?



The only difference is that the threaded water outlet is larger on the SXR pump, 1/4" NPT vs. 1/8" NPT.



I copied this from a post in 2009, quoting jonnyx2. I don't remember if there is a washer in there, but I would think so. I'll check the parts diagram.



BTW, jonnyx2 knows his sh!t.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



I can't link the diagram. Google kawasaki parts fiche, and the get the correct diagram.

I think you may be missing a bushing, but I'm not sure.















#5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location gardnerville Age 34 Posts 26 Re: stock pumps 1492619576208-838179239.jpg #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location gardnerville Age 34 Posts 26 Re: stock pumps I think it's part# G. Look right? Does anyone know of a motosport.com for stand up parts just to order those? I'm assuming I'm buying a rebuild kit otherwise Attached Images 1492619576208-838179239.jpg (1.21 MB, 5 views) #7 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,182 Re: stock pumps Part G is the seals. Is it possible your impeller could be cut for a 650 pump?

