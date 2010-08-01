Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Tigershark stator cone end cap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Ontario Posts 1 Tigershark stator cone end cap I'm looking to purchase a stator cone end cap part# 0675-023 for my Monte Carlo 640. Please let me know if you have one. Thanks #2 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,062 Re: Tigershark stator cone end cap I think we have a new one, I'll look later, we have 8 big boxes of new tigershark parts Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) sovereignty Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules