|
|
-
Problem Replacing Starter 2000 XL800
I was able to remove the starter without taking off the exhaust. After I removed the 2 bolts the old starter was stuck and I had to tap it with a hammer a few times because it was stuck in place. I put grease on the shaft and o ring on the new starter. I am doing this by feel because I can not see it. I line up the new starter and the o ring is touching the hole in the housing and the starter will not go in any farther. I am afraid to use too much force because I am not sure if the problem is the o ring is just tight or is the problem the splines are not lined up. Also, I can only push so hard because I am 69 and not that strong. My question is by the time the o ring touches are the splines already in position? Or any other suggestions would be appreciated. Thanks Tom
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules