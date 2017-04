Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Karavan galvanized single place trailer #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 560 Karavan galvanized single place trailer Selling a trailer that I picked up with a ski. It is the galvanized version but the previous owner did decide to spray paint it black for some reason. Asking $350. 1991 Superjet

2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Jhucke Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules