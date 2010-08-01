Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The 5 year 550/750 build thread #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2011 Location 3 stacks and a rock CA Age 25 Posts 317 The 5 year 550/750 build thread this ski for close to 2 years now but little progress has been made since I only see it a week a year on average. In a year or so I will finally be finishing it up since I will be living back in the area it's in currently.

Ski was sitting in a junk yard before I got it. Originally a 90 550.



current mods include



750 SP twin carb

550 electronics

650 exhaust

RHAAS 750 pump kit

750 pump 9/15 hooker

fish five five zero sponsons

supertrapp

Typical 550 steering mods







modifications left to do

wide tray mod (turf)

re weld steering bracket on solas nozzle (attach trim)

Modify 750 cases to fit 650 stator

lighten 750 flywheel

Assemble!



Future mods

better exhaust

reinforce hull for surf

Different head

better carbs

tubbies

different handpole

1978 440 KIA

1992 550SX sold

1993 750 sold

1991 440 KIA

