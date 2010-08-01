this ski for close to 2 years now but little progress has been made since I only see it a week a year on average. In a year or so I will finally be finishing it up since I will be living back in the area it's in currently.
Ski was sitting in a junk yard before I got it. Originally a 90 550.
IMG_1170.JPGIMG_1114.JPG
IMG_1173.JPGIMG_1172.JPG
current mods include
750 SP twin carb
550 electronics
650 exhaust
RHAAS 750 pump kit
750 pump 9/15 hooker
fish five five zero sponsons
supertrapp
Typical 550 steering mods
modifications left to do
wide tray mod (turf)
re weld steering bracket on solas nozzle (attach trim)
Modify 750 cases to fit 650 stator
lighten 750 flywheel
Assemble!
Future mods
better exhaust
reinforce hull for surf
Different head
better carbs
tubbies
different handpole
hood mod