    The 5 year 550/750 build thread

    this ski for close to 2 years now but little progress has been made since I only see it a week a year on average. In a year or so I will finally be finishing it up since I will be living back in the area it's in currently.

    Ski was sitting in a junk yard before I got it. Originally a 90 550.

    IMG_1170.JPGIMG_1114.JPG
    IMG_1173.JPGIMG_1172.JPG
    current mods include

    750 SP twin carb
    550 electronics
    650 exhaust
    RHAAS 750 pump kit
    750 pump 9/15 hooker
    fish five five zero sponsons
    supertrapp
    Typical 550 steering mods



    modifications left to do
    wide tray mod (turf)
    re weld steering bracket on solas nozzle (attach trim)
    Modify 750 cases to fit 650 stator
    lighten 750 flywheel
    Assemble!

    Future mods
    better exhaust
    reinforce hull for surf
    Different head
    better carbs
    tubbies
    different handpole
    hood mod
    1987 550 KIA
    1985 550/440 KIA
    1978 440 KIA
    1992 550SX sold
    1993 750 sold
    1991 440 KIA
    1990 550/750 with trim. In progress.
