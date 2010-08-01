|
|
-
Yamaha xl800 no start
Hello all, new owner here, we purchased a pair of 2001 Yamaha xl800's last year. They ran great for a couple months til one day after riding most of the day one stalled and wouldn't restart. I did a few checks so far, I am not by any means a marine mechanic but I am a auto mechanic if that means anything lol, I have spark and I have good compression 125 psi on both cylinders. It's hard to tell if I'm getting fuel, the plugs seem somewhat wet but hard to tell for sure. I don't have much 2 stroke experience so any help is greatly appreciated, thanks!
