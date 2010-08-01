Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 750 sxi pro clicking #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 16 Posts 71 750 sxi pro clicking I've recently pulled my motor in my sxi pro to change out the driveshaft housing and put the motor back in today. The ski was running 100% perfect before I pulled the motor but now its clicking. I charged the battery for about 4 hours today and it still was clicking. I put the screwdriver on the 2 solenoid posts and all it did was spark and the motor did not crank. Is the problem my starter? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 16 Posts 71 Re: 750 sxi pro clicking I forgot to mention that when i put it back together I accidentally put all the negative wires on the positive, vice versa. But i only clicked the start button once before I noticed. When i put it back to normal it started clicking #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,829 Re: 750 sxi pro clicking Take the plugs out and try to rotate the motor by hand, twist the driveshaft or coupler if you can get on it. Does it rotate? .......

I forgot to mention that when i put it back together I accidentally put all the negative wires on the positive, vice versa. But i only clicked the start button once before I noticed. When i put it back to normal it started clicking

Take the plugs out and try to rotate the motor by hand, twist the driveshaft or coupler if you can get on it. Does it rotate?

check the fuse in the ebox.open the black cap,it should be right there.

and do as x2 says also

