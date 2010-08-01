|
750 sxi pro clicking
I've recently pulled my motor in my sxi pro to change out the driveshaft housing and put the motor back in today. The ski was running 100% perfect before I pulled the motor but now its clicking. I charged the battery for about 4 hours today and it still was clicking. I put the screwdriver on the 2 solenoid posts and all it did was spark and the motor did not crank. Is the problem my starter?
Re: 750 sxi pro clicking
I forgot to mention that when i put it back together I accidentally put all the negative wires on the positive, vice versa. But i only clicked the start button once before I noticed. When i put it back to normal it started clicking
Re: 750 sxi pro clicking
Take the plugs out and try to rotate the motor by hand, twist the driveshaft or coupler if you can get on it. Does it rotate?
Re: 750 sxi pro clicking
check the fuse in the ebox.open the black cap,it should be right there.
and do as x2 says also
Re: 750 sxi pro clicking
I just tested it, it turns but its kinda hard to do, it might just be hard because my hand fits in there awkwardly
Re: 750 sxi pro clicking
The fuse looked fine, i just put in a new one and the problem is still occurring.
