pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Yesterday, 11:25 PM #1
    Laxpro2
    Laxpro2 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Laxpro2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    16
    Posts
    71

    750 sxi pro clicking

    I've recently pulled my motor in my sxi pro to change out the driveshaft housing and put the motor back in today. The ski was running 100% perfect before I pulled the motor but now its clicking. I charged the battery for about 4 hours today and it still was clicking. I put the screwdriver on the 2 solenoid posts and all it did was spark and the motor did not crank. Is the problem my starter?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:41 PM #2
    Laxpro2
    Laxpro2 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Laxpro2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    16
    Posts
    71

    Re: 750 sxi pro clicking

    I forgot to mention that when i put it back together I accidentally put all the negative wires on the positive, vice versa. But i only clicked the start button once before I noticed. When i put it back to normal it started clicking
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:59 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,829

    Re: 750 sxi pro clicking

    Take the plugs out and try to rotate the motor by hand, twist the driveshaft or coupler if you can get on it. Does it rotate?
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:00 AM #4
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,560

    Re: 750 sxi pro clicking

    check the fuse in the ebox.open the black cap,it should be right there.
    and do as x2 says also
    Last edited by restosud; Today at 12:02 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 12:12 AM #5
    Laxpro2
    Laxpro2 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Laxpro2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    16
    Posts
    71

    Re: 750 sxi pro clicking

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    Take the plugs out and try to rotate the motor by hand, twist the driveshaft or coupler if you can get on it. Does it rotate?
    I just tested it, it turns but its kinda hard to do, it might just be hard because my hand fits in there awkwardly
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 12:27 AM #6
    Laxpro2
    Laxpro2 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Laxpro2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    16
    Posts
    71

    Re: 750 sxi pro clicking

    Quote Originally Posted by restosud View Post
    check the fuse in the ebox.open the black cap,it should be right there.
    and do as x2 says also
    The fuse looked fine, i just put in a new one and the problem is still occurring.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 