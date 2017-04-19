|
Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner
JetManiac has it
Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner
I possibly have two. The chamber says 62t the stinger says 64x , also have good couplers separate , have good bracket just have to dig in my scrap piles , scrapped a GP 760 yesterday
Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner
Let me know what you find out!
Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner
Check your chamber , should have 62t casting , stinger should have 64x casting
Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner
I have several 434 284 0485. All fresh water stuff
