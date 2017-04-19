Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location montana Age 27 Posts 14 Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner Like the title says I'm looking for a stock 760 exhaust chamber, lord mount, and internal exhaust coupler. This is for a 99 waverunner 760 that I'm fixing for a guy. Hardware for all this would be great too. Rattled loose and cracked and broke everything. Here's a pic of what I need





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location O town Age 25 Posts 1 Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner JetManiac has it





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 392 Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner I possibly have two. The chamber says 62t the stinger says 64x , also have good couplers separate , have good bracket just have to dig in my scrap piles , scrapped a GP 760 yesterday Last edited by Bionic racing; Yesterday at 11:30 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location montana Age 27 Posts 14 Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by I possibly have two. The chamber says 62t the stinger says 64x , also have good couplers separate , have good bracket just have to dig in my scrap piles , scrapped a GP 760 yesterday





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 392 Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner Check your chamber , should have 62t casting , stinger should have 64x casting #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2008 Location va Age 48 Posts 196 Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner I have several 434 284 0485. All fresh water stuff Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Squarenosed Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post replies You may not post attachments

