  Yesterday, 10:40 PM #1
    pigpen19
    Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner

    Like the title says I'm looking for a stock 760 exhaust chamber, lord mount, and internal exhaust coupler. This is for a 99 waverunner 760 that I'm fixing for a guy. Hardware for all this would be great too. Rattled loose and cracked and broke everything. Here's a pic of what I need


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 11:14 PM #2
    Chasem407
    Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner

    JetManiac has it


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 11:28 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner

    I possibly have two. The chamber says 62t the stinger says 64x , also have good couplers separate , have good bracket just have to dig in my scrap piles , scrapped a GP 760 yesterday
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Yesterday at 11:30 PM.
  Yesterday, 11:37 PM #4
    pigpen19
    Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    I possibly have two. The chamber says 62t the stinger says 64x , also have good couplers separate , have good bracket just have to dig in my scrap piles , scrapped a GP 760 yesterday
    Let me know what you find out!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 12:07 AM #5
    Bionic racing
    Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner

    Check your chamber , should have 62t casting , stinger should have 64x casting
  Today, 12:34 AM #6
    lohr1
    Re: Stock 760 exhaust chamber 99 waverunner

    I have several 434 284 0485. All fresh water stuff
