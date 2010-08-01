|
|
-
1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle
Hey everyone,
So I was having problems with my Waverunner III after I rebuilt the carb and replaced the spark plugs.
I rebuilt the carb as a SBN44 and made sure all of the diaphragms and everything were exactly as the directions said. At first I would press start and it turned on, but I would pull the throttle and nothing would happen, wouldn't even rev. I figured out that I had adjusted the low and high speed screws totally incorrectly. Needless to say, I went back and fixed the problem.
Now when I press start it'll turn on and if I pull the throttle the engine will rev, but when I take my finger off start the engine cuts out. In other words, it won't idle, but the throttle works.
The only thing I can think of is that the gas tank has a crack near the top that was previous filled in with some sealant before I acquired it. Now the sealant is coming off. Do you think it could be due to the gas tank losing pressure?
-
Re: 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle
I would bet its your gas tank loosing pressure.
Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle
Get a real carb like a SBN44
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules