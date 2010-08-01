Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location AZ Posts 4 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle Hey everyone,





So I was having problems with my Waverunner III after I rebuilt the carb and replaced the spark plugs.



I rebuilt the carb as a SBN44 and made sure all of the diaphragms and everything were exactly as the directions said. At first I would press start and it turned on, but I would pull the throttle and nothing would happen, wouldn't even rev. I figured out that I had adjusted the low and high speed screws totally incorrectly. Needless to say, I went back and fixed the problem.



Now when I press start it'll turn on and if I pull the throttle the engine will rev, but when I take my finger off start the engine cuts out. In other words, it won't idle, but the throttle works.



The only thing I can think of is that the gas tank has a crack near the top that was previous filled in with some sealant before I acquired it. Now the sealant is coming off. Do you think it could be due to the gas tank losing pressure? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 382 Re: 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle I would bet its your gas tank loosing pressure.



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,408 Re: 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle Get a real carb like a SBN44 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules