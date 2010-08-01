pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:04 PM #1
    FutureDoc
    FutureDoc is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    AZ
    Posts
    4

    1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle

    Hey everyone,


    So I was having problems with my Waverunner III after I rebuilt the carb and replaced the spark plugs.

    I rebuilt the carb as a SBN44 and made sure all of the diaphragms and everything were exactly as the directions said. At first I would press start and it turned on, but I would pull the throttle and nothing would happen, wouldn't even rev. I figured out that I had adjusted the low and high speed screws totally incorrectly. Needless to say, I went back and fixed the problem.

    Now when I press start it'll turn on and if I pull the throttle the engine will rev, but when I take my finger off start the engine cuts out. In other words, it won't idle, but the throttle works.

    The only thing I can think of is that the gas tank has a crack near the top that was previous filled in with some sealant before I acquired it. Now the sealant is coming off. Do you think it could be due to the gas tank losing pressure?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:07 PM #2
    TDS
    TDS is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI
    Age
    33
    Posts
    382

    Re: 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle

    I would bet its your gas tank loosing pressure.

    Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:20 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,408

    Re: 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III won't idle

    Get a real carb like a SBN44
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 